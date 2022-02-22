SVB Leerink Trims Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Target Price to $30.00

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) had its price target lowered by research analysts at SVB Leerink from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.97% from the company’s previous close.

AGIO has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America started coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Agios Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.33.

NASDAQ:AGIO opened at $29.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.33. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $28.02 and a 12 month high of $62.15.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGIO. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 84,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 13,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

