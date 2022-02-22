Helical plc (LON:HLCL) Insider Purchases £39,200 in Stock

Helical plc (LON:HLCL) insider Gerald A. Kaye purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 392 ($5.33) per share, for a total transaction of £39,200 ($53,311.57).

Shares of Helical stock opened at GBX 402 ($5.47) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 431.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 447.48. The stock has a market cap of £491.75 million and a PE ratio of 9.71. Helical plc has a 52 week low of GBX 363.50 ($4.94) and a 52 week high of GBX 513 ($6.98). The company has a current ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 5.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.97.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 520 ($7.07) price objective on shares of Helical in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Helical from GBX 475 ($6.46) to GBX 520 ($7.07) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th.

Helical plc engages in the investment, rental, and development of real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company's property portfolio includes mixed-use commercial/residential projects and offices. It is also involved in the office refurbishment activities. The company was formerly known as Helical Bar plc and changed its name to Helical plc in July 2016.

