Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Grows Stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,530,000 after buying an additional 3,376 shares in the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 8.7% during the third quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 6.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 225,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,667,000 after purchasing an additional 13,323 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 9.3% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 26,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the second quarter valued at approximately $769,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

GWW has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $392.00 to $432.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $539.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $525.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $536.00 to $562.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $497.36.

In related news, VP John L. Howard sold 9,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.68, for a total transaction of $4,831,703.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 15,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.86, for a total transaction of $7,679,404.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GWW opened at $473.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $496.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $463.39. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $369.26 and a fifty-two week high of $527.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $5.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 48.91%. W.W. Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 24.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.66%.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

