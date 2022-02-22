iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Bought by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 5.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 713 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 6,238 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1,951.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 80,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 76,100 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000.

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $112.67 on Tuesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $112.15 and a 1-year high of $118.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.87.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

