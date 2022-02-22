Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $1.39 Million Stock Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 35.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 58,618 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,410 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. 30.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PLTR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Palantir Technologies from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.71.

NYSE PLTR opened at $11.02 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.09. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $10.57 and a one year high of $30.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.81 and a beta of 6.21.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 19.62% and a negative net margin of 35.81%. The business had revenue of $432.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $688,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $465,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 592,550 shares of company stock valued at $12,071,520 in the last ninety days. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

