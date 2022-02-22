Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) to report earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Bloom Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.17). Bloom Energy posted earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bloom Energy will report full-year earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to $0.27. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Bloom Energy.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 545.27% and a negative net margin of 16.92%. The company had revenue of $342.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. Bloom Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BE shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Bloom Energy from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Bloom Energy from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Susquehanna began coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.93.

Shares of NYSE BE opened at $18.35 on Tuesday. Bloom Energy has a 1-year low of $12.55 and a 1-year high of $37.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.32 and a beta of 3.66.

In other news, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 2,776 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total transaction of $63,792.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 10,524 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $240,473.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,123 shares of company stock worth $1,852,350 in the last 90 days. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Bloom Energy by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA boosted its stake in Bloom Energy by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Bloom Energy by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. 61.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

