Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) Given a €33.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) received a €33.00 ($37.50) price objective from research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 3.28% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SZG. Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($45.45) price target on Salzgitter in a research report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.50 ($32.39) price target on Salzgitter in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($45.45) target price on Salzgitter in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley set a €30.10 ($34.20) target price on Salzgitter in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($51.14) target price on Salzgitter in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salzgitter currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €34.26 ($38.93).

Shares of ETR:SZG opened at €34.12 ($38.77) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €32.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €31.05. Salzgitter has a fifty-two week low of €22.39 ($25.44) and a fifty-two week high of €37.12 ($42.18). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.40, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

