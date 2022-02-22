Utah Retirement Systems Lowers Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Utah Retirement Systems lessened its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Moody’s were worth $10,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the third quarter worth $26,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the third quarter valued at $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Moody’s by 421.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 99 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the third quarter valued at $45,000. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Moody's alerts:

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total transaction of $153,759.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $428.00 to $431.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $430.00 to $402.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $419.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $475.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $417.00 to $378.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moody’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $404.27.

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $323.58 on Tuesday. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $272.60 and a twelve month high of $407.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $360.04 and its 200 day moving average is $373.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The company has a market cap of $60.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.20.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.06). Moody’s had a return on equity of 91.13% and a net margin of 35.61%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 12.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.05%.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.