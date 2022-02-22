Utah Retirement Systems Reduces Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Utah Retirement Systems lowered its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 5.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $12,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EL. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 405.0% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 78.6% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 26.8% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

In related news, insider John Demsey sold 23,248 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.10, for a total transaction of $7,302,196.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total value of $354,746.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,315 shares of company stock valued at $23,085,155. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $302.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $108.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $278.28 and a 52-week high of $374.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $330.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $331.30.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.71% and a net margin of 18.35%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.12%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EL shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $393.00 to $439.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America reduced their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $364.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $327.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $360.32.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.