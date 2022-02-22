Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Purchases 785 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 5.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,443 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 156,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 11,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Tyson Foods by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,398,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,281,000 after acquiring an additional 207,020 shares during the last quarter. 65.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

TSN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens upped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays cut Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

In other news, Director Noel W. White sold 50,305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.21, for a total value of $4,990,759.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.70, for a total value of $260,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 187,200 shares of company stock valued at $16,789,381. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $92.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.84. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.23 and a 1-year high of $100.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.60.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 6.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This is a boost from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.06%.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment refers to domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.