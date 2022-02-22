Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Acquires 911 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $437,000. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 25,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 58,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,706,000 after acquiring an additional 6,898 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $811,000.

Shares of DVY opened at $123.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.20. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $104.47 and a 52-week high of $128.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.837 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $3.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

