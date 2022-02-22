$1.02 EPS Expected for Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) to post $1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Matador Resources’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.91 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.16. Matador Resources reported earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 277.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Matador Resources will report full-year earnings of $4.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.89 to $4.14. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.14 to $7.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Matador Resources.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Matador Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Matador Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.33.

In other Matador Resources news, Director Reynald Baribault bought 1,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.00 per share, with a total value of $37,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Robert T. Macalik bought 1,500 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.50 per share, with a total value of $53,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 7,000 shares of company stock worth $254,085. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 49,366.9% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,112,235 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $80,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107,965 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Matador Resources by 439.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,413,778 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,196,000 after buying an additional 1,151,927 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Matador Resources by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,387,811 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $88,158,000 after buying an additional 906,304 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 178.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,389,185 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,845,000 after purchasing an additional 889,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Matador Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,921,000. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MTDR opened at $44.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Matador Resources has a one year low of $18.65 and a one year high of $48.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 4.09.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

