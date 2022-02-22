$0.86 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) This Quarter

Analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) will report $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Charles Schwab’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.82 and the highest is $0.89. Charles Schwab reported earnings of $0.84 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Charles Schwab will report full-year earnings of $3.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $4.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $5.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Charles Schwab.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.61% and a return on equity of 14.01%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SCHW. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.78.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total value of $4,836,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Richard A. Wurster sold 61,423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total transaction of $5,811,844.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 595,611 shares of company stock worth $53,417,396 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 135.5% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $85.61 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.03. Charles Schwab has a one year low of $61.14 and a one year high of $96.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.37%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

