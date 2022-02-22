Brokerages Anticipate Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) to Announce $0.83 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) will announce earnings of $0.83 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Renewable Energy Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.95 and the lowest is $0.68. Renewable Energy Group posted earnings of $0.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 38.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group will report full year earnings of $4.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.03 to $4.42. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.51 to $4.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Renewable Energy Group.

A number of brokerages recently commented on REGI. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $96.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.55.

Shares of Renewable Energy Group stock opened at $33.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.90, a current ratio of 7.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.36 and a 200 day moving average of $48.21. Renewable Energy Group has a 52 week low of $33.19 and a 52 week high of $101.40.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Renewable Energy Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 102.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,576 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 3,323 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 105,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,572,000 after purchasing an additional 6,796 shares during the period. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

