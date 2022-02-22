Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Takes Position in N-able Inc (NYSE:NABL)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of N-able Inc (NYSE:NABL) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 24,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NABL. Thoma Bravo L.P. purchased a new stake in N-able during the 3rd quarter worth $621,625,000. HarbourVest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in N-able during the 3rd quarter worth $46,160,000. Madison Avenue Partners LP purchased a new stake in N-able during the 3rd quarter worth $42,656,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in N-able in the 3rd quarter worth $30,773,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in N-able in the 3rd quarter worth $25,590,000.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NABL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of N-able from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of N-able from $17.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.30.

Shares of N-able stock opened at $11.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. N-able Inc has a 1 year low of $9.36 and a 1 year high of $16.00.

N-able Company Profile

N-Able Technologies International, Inc provides network monitoring and remote systems management software. The Company offer asset discovery, inventory management, monitoring, automation, antimalware, antispam, computer audit, antivirus, system back up and remote access solutions. N-Able is based in Wakefield, Massachusetts.

