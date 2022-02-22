NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Upgraded by Exane BNP Paribas to Outperform

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) was upgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 305 ($4.15) price target on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on NWG. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 310 ($4.22) to GBX 300 ($4.08) in a report on Monday. Investec upgraded shares of NatWest Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NatWest Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of NatWest Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.60.
NWG stock opened at $6.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. NatWest Group has a twelve month low of $4.94 and a twelve month high of $6.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.15. The stock has a market cap of $36.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.39.
About NatWest Group
NatWest Group Plc engages in the provision of international banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Business Banking, Commercial and Private Banking, RBS International (RBSI), NatWest Markets, and Central Items and Other. The Personal and Business Banking segment consists of the United Kingdom Personal, Business Banking, and Ulster Bank RoI sub-segments.
