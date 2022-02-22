Two Sigma Investments LP Trims Stake in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Two Sigma Investments LP trimmed its stake in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 239,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,370 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Arvinas were worth $19,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arvinas by 142.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Arvinas by 135.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the 3rd quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arvinas by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

ARVN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush cut their price target on Arvinas from $115.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $157.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Arvinas in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Arvinas from $97.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Arvinas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.06.

In other news, Director Briggs Morrison sold 20,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.55, for a total transaction of $1,373,928.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Ian Taylor sold 20,000 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.02, for a total transaction of $1,460,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 298,129 shares of company stock worth $20,133,546. Corporate insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ARVN opened at $69.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.16 and a beta of 1.98. Arvinas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.59 and a 1 year high of $108.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.69.

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

