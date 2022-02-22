Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 494,654 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Two Sigma Investments LP lessened its holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 158,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 494,654 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Crown were worth $15,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CCK. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Crown in the 1st quarter valued at about $321,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Crown by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Crown by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 24,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,845 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Crown during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Crown by 148.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 5,304 shares during the period. 88.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CCK stock opened at $120.72 on Tuesday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $94.11 and a one year high of $124.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $111.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.35.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Crown had a positive return on equity of 35.85% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. Crown’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 8.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 22.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

CCK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Crown from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Crown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Crown from $138.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Crown from $136.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.31.

In related news, Director John W. Conway sold 336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total value of $41,509.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

