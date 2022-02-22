Two Sigma Investments LP Lowers Holdings in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Two Sigma Investments LP trimmed its holdings in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 313,477 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 282,172 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Teradata were worth $17,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TDC. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teradata in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teradata by 98.5% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Teradata by 341.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Teradata during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Teradata by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TDC opened at $48.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Teradata Co. has a 52-week low of $37.05 and a 52-week high of $59.38.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $475.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.58 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 39.29% and a net margin of 6.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Teradata Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Teradata news, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 4,000 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total transaction of $181,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Todd Cione sold 47,074 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total value of $2,000,174.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TDC shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Teradata from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Teradata from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Teradata from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Teradata from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Teradata from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teradata currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

