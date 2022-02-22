Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) Shares Purchased by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 418,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.91% of Radware worth $14,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RDWR. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Radware during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Radware during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Radware during the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Radware during the 3rd quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Radware during the 2nd quarter worth about $236,000. 77.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Radware stock opened at $30.71 on Tuesday. Radware Ltd. has a one year low of $24.93 and a one year high of $42.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.32, a PEG ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.00.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. Radware had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 5.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Radware Ltd. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on RDWR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Radware from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. TheStreet downgraded Radware from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Radware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Oppenheimer downgraded Radware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Radware in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Radware has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

Radware Ltd. engages in the provision of application delivery and cyber security solutions for virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its products include application and network security, and application delivery. The application and network security offers real-time network and application attack mitigation solution that protects the application infrastructure against network and application downtime, application vulnerability exploitation, malware spread, information theft, web service attacks, and web defacement.

