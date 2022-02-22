Utah Retirement Systems Lowers Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Utah Retirement Systems lessened its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 7.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 79,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Chubb were worth $13,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CB. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Chubb by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 83,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,241,000 after purchasing an additional 9,299 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the 2nd quarter worth $25,240,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Chubb by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 252,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,092,000 after purchasing an additional 7,049 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Chubb by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 23,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,704,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Chubb by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,061,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,587,000 after purchasing an additional 48,537 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

CB stock opened at $204.71 on Tuesday. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $155.07 and a 52 week high of $211.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $197.42 and a 200 day moving average of $189.04.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.54. Chubb had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $189.00 to $203.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.13.

In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 28,494 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.23, for a total transaction of $5,163,967.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.97, for a total transaction of $125,641.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

