Two Sigma Advisers LP Grows Stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 753,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 40,700 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $14,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 3,990.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 2,404.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 68.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PK opened at $19.37 on Tuesday. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.77 and a 12 month high of $24.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 2.10.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.32). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 59.47% and a negative return on equity of 13.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PK shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.14.

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

