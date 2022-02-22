Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Sold by Psagot Value Holdings Ltd.

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 17.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,423 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Pool were worth $618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of POOL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pool by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Pool by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,459 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Pool by 97.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,615 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after acquiring an additional 4,739 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Pool by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Pool by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,419 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ POOL opened at $454.83 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $499.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $499.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.84. Pool Co. has a 52-week low of $305.47 and a 52-week high of $582.27.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.71. Pool had a return on equity of 76.16% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 15.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on POOL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $594.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Pool from $505.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Pool from $555.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pool currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $565.57.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

