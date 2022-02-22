Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Has $526,000 Stock Holdings in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,365 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Brady were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BRC. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brady in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brady by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Brady during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Brady during the 3rd quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Brady by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Brady stock opened at $46.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Brady Co. has a 1 year low of $46.32 and a 1 year high of $61.76. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.98.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. Brady had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The company had revenue of $318.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Brady Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Brady’s payout ratio is presently 36.00%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Brady from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday.

About Brady

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

