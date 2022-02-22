Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Sold by Psagot Value Holdings Ltd.

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. lowered its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 41.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,078 shares during the quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BAH. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 102,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 396,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,487,000 after purchasing an additional 51,135 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 95,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,552,000 after purchasing an additional 12,467 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,036,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BAH. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.75.

NYSE BAH opened at $73.03 on Tuesday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $72.64 and a 52 week high of $91.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.63.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.03. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 54.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Booz Allen Hamilton’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This is a positive change from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.05%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

