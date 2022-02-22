Utah Retirement Systems Sells 1,914 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,914 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Charter Communications were worth $16,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CHTR. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 165.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 794,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,068,000 after buying an additional 494,813 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,888,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,693,000 after acquiring an additional 450,710 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its position in Charter Communications by 20.4% in the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,100,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,358,000 after buying an additional 356,510 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $181,703,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 41.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 552,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,286,000 after acquiring an additional 163,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Charter Communications news, COO Christopher L. Winfrey acquired 2,750 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $591.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,627,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CHTR. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $847.00 to $792.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $730.00 to $615.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Charter Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $770.00 to $690.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 target price on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $758.38.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $596.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $613.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $687.84. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $549.59 and a 1 year high of $825.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $8.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by $2.02. The firm had revenue of $13.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

