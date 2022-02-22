Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. cut its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 22.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 538 shares during the quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 74.6% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,066,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,598,761,000 after purchasing an additional 4,727,471 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,207,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,536,034,000 after purchasing an additional 666,830 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,056,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $728,505,000 after purchasing an additional 133,077 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.2% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,182,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $629,261,000 after purchasing an additional 207,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,121,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $469,585,000 after purchasing an additional 30,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DLR. Jefferies Financial Group cut Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $187.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.53.

In related news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.31, for a total transaction of $8,415,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total value of $58,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 52,350 shares of company stock worth $8,806,973 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $135.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $156.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.37 billion, a PE ratio of 57.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.29. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.65 and a 1 year high of $178.22.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $3.39. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 15.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.