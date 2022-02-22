SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,354 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 155.8% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the third quarter worth $49,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 180.2% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 29.9% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period.

CIBR stock opened at $46.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.15. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a twelve month low of $39.18 and a twelve month high of $56.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.281 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%.

