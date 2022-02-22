Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Purchases 6,977 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 29.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,977 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,977 shares during the quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ORI. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 1,333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 71.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

In related news, Director Michael Denard Kennedy bought 1,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.67 per share, for a total transaction of $45,146.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ORI opened at $26.31 on Tuesday. Old Republic International Co. has a twelve month low of $19.18 and a twelve month high of $27.19. The firm has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.30 and a 200 day moving average of $25.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.15. Old Republic International had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 14.17%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.32%.

ORI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Old Republic International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Old Republic International Profile

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment offers property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.