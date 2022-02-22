Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Sells 391 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 783,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,426,000 after purchasing an additional 89,467 shares during the period. Waycross Partners LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 569.9% in the 2nd quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 11,910 shares during the period. NovaPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth $220,000. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC now owns 7,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth $986,290,000. 51.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.86.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $77.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.70. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $51.92 and a 52-week high of $83.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $327.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.36.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.11. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $84.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -253.24%.

Exxon Mobil announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total transaction of $812,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $120,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,538,400 shares of company stock worth $122,659,058. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

