Adirondack Trust Co. Sells 70 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Adirondack Trust Co. decreased its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SNA. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Snap-on in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Snap-on in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Snap-on in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 225.0% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. 86.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SNA opened at $215.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.04. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $191.64 and a 52-week high of $259.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $213.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.81. The stock has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.23.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.41. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.10% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.84 earnings per share. Snap-on’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.77%.

In other Snap-on news, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 2,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.56, for a total transaction of $482,432.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $1,324,874.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,330 shares of company stock valued at $7,124,162 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Snap-on from $240.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Snap-on from $289.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.40.

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

