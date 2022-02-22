Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Buys 10,202 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,881 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,202 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $8,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 321 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 485 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. 89.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $131.47 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $120.62 and its 200-day moving average is $104.57. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.05 and a 1 year high of $136.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.82 billion, a PE ratio of 68.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

In other Diamondback Energy news, VP Daniel N. Wesson sold 2,400 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $260,352.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 10,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total transaction of $1,149,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FANG shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Scotiabank cut shares of Diamondback Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.85.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

