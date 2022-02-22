ERn Financial LLC Invests $281,000 in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

ERn Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Innovative Portfolios grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.6% during the third quarter. Innovative Portfolios now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% during the third quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.5% during the third quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 17,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,765,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 8,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 67.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $163.36 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $151.47 and a 12-month high of $179.92. The company has a market capitalization of $430.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $169.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 38.21% and a net margin of 22.26%. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 54.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.17.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $816,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

