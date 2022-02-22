Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.03, RTT News reports. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of HD opened at $346.87 on Tuesday. Home Depot has a fifty-two week low of $246.59 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61. The company has a market capitalization of $362.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $377.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $363.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 44.12%.

A number of research firms recently commented on HD. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Home Depot from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Home Depot from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Home Depot from $420.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Home Depot from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $420.61.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HD. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,505,713 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,669,058,000 after purchasing an additional 162,299 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 17,201 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,138,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in Home Depot by 0.5% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 9,467 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $1,939,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,198 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

