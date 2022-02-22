Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 1,797 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,170 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,797 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $7,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,499,790 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $147,414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,984 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,436,636 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $126,424,000 after acquiring an additional 34,694 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,120,431 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $110,128,000 after acquiring an additional 6,559 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,026,798 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $100,924,000 after acquiring an additional 175,469 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,762,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

DLB stock opened at $75.30 on Tuesday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.82 and a 1-year high of $104.74. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.98%.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.66, for a total transaction of $2,670,571.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Avadis Tevanian sold 1,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total value of $100,237.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,966 shares of company stock worth $6,931,567 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

