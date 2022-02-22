Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 18,878 Shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 176,462 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 18,878 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals were worth $9,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 202,279 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,283,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,409 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $4,063,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,791 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,235 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EGRX opened at $46.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $596.37 million, a PE ratio of 112.63 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.48 and a twelve month high of $58.25.

EGRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. TheStreet lowered Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. Its products include RYANODEX, BENDEKA and BELRAPZO. The company was founded by Scott L.

