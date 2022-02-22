Intellectus Partners LLC Buys Shares of 4,114 AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Intellectus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AZN. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the third quarter valued at $30,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 132.7% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in AstraZeneca by 80.0% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.54% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:AZN opened at $59.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $46.48 and a twelve month high of $64.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 427.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.50.
The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is 978.64%.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut AstraZeneca to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.67.
AstraZeneca Company Profile
AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.
