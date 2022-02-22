Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 19,334 Shares of Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 761,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,334 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.07% of Miller Industries worth $25,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Miller Industries by 82.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Miller Industries by 104,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,184 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 4,180 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Miller Industries by 162.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,682 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 2,895 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Miller Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Miller Industries by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,074 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. 85.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Miller Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

Miller Industries stock opened at $29.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $339.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.25. Miller Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.52 and a fifty-two week high of $47.57.

Miller Industries, Inc (Tennessee) engages in the manufacture of vehicle towing and recovery equipment. Its products include car carriers, light duty, heavy duty, rotators, and special transport. The firm markets its products under the brand names of Century, Challenger, Holmes, Champion, Eagle, Titan, Jige, Boniface, Vulcan, ?and Chevron.

