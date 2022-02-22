Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Trading 12.6% Lower This Week (WG0)

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WG0) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 22nd. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded 12.6% lower against the dollar. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a market capitalization of $505,068.89 and $3,093.00 worth of Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can now be purchased for $262.92 or 0.00700585 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002666 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00043665 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,589.51 or 0.06900112 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37,560.63 or 1.00085378 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00047085 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003289 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.78 or 0.00050046 BTC.

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Coin Profile

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ total supply is 1,921 coins. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official Twitter account is @CryptoKitties and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties is www.wrappered.com

Buying and Selling Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties using one of the exchanges listed above.

