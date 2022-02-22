Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Gear Energy (OTCMKTS:GENGF) to Hold

Gear Energy (OTCMKTS:GENGF) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:GENGF opened at $1.19 on Tuesday. Gear Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.74.

About Gear Energy

Gear Energy Ltd. is an exploration and production company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of oil and gas properties. Its properties are located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. The company was founded on June 25, 2007 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

