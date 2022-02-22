APA (NASDAQ:APA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

APA (NASDAQ:APA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. APA had a negative return on equity of 393.47% and a net margin of 8.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:APA opened at $32.16 on Tuesday. APA has a fifty-two week low of $15.55 and a fifty-two week high of $36.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 4.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on APA from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on APA from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on APA from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on APA from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.47.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APA. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of APA during the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of APA during the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of APA during the 4th quarter worth about $252,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in APA during the fourth quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in APA during the fourth quarter valued at about $504,000. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About APA

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

