Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Reduces Position in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 243,102 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 33,646 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in PDC Energy were worth $11,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PDCE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,698,417 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $77,770,000 after acquiring an additional 598,367 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 212.9% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 875,584 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $41,493,000 after acquiring an additional 595,725 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,819,379 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $86,220,000 after acquiring an additional 437,502 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,635,602 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $212,264,000 after acquiring an additional 415,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in PDC Energy by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 975,119 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $46,211,000 after buying an additional 202,843 shares in the last quarter.

PDC Energy stock opened at $55.53 on Tuesday. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.99 and a 1 year high of $63.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.16. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.44 and a beta of 3.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.07%.

In related news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $226,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total transaction of $99,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $1,103,610. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PDCE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PDC Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.17.

PDC Energy Profile

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

