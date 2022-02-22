Corient Capital Partners LLC Acquires 369 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 369 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Welltower by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 316,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,099,000 after buying an additional 44,304 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Welltower by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 604,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,207,000 after buying an additional 57,506 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Welltower by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 26,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Welltower by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 63,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Welltower by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,131,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,233,000 after purchasing an additional 97,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

NYSE WELL opened at $82.86 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.27. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.41 and a 12-month high of $89.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $36.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.67, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.02.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Welltower had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 2.86%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 234.62%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WELL shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Welltower from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.94.

About Welltower

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.