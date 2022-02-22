Corient Capital Partners LLC Has $489,000 Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,771 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CX Institutional grew its position in State Street by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 7,407 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in State Street by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group boosted its holdings in State Street by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,150 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in State Street by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,877 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in State Street by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 47,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,060,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 89.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.12, for a total transaction of $413,342.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $1,424,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of State Street stock opened at $93.39 on Tuesday. State Street Co. has a 52-week low of $71.37 and a 52-week high of $104.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.55.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.11. State Street had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 22.39%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on STT shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of State Street from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of State Street from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of State Street from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of State Street from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, State Street currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.17.

State Street Profile

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

