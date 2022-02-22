Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Bought by FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,769 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 605.0% in the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000.

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $274.41 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $298.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $304.20. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $239.41 and a 1-year high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

