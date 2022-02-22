Zacks: Analysts Anticipate GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) to Post $0.65 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) to post earnings of $0.65 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for GlaxoSmithKline’s earnings. GlaxoSmithKline reported earnings per share of $0.63 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline will report full year earnings of $3.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.19 to $3.42. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.19 to $3.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow GlaxoSmithKline.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 26.33% and a net margin of 12.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays raised GlaxoSmithKline from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, November 1st. DZ Bank lowered GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GlaxoSmithKline has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 70.9% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 651 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 627 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 26.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GSK stock opened at $43.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.72. GlaxoSmithKline has a fifty-two week low of $33.53 and a fifty-two week high of $46.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.00%.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.