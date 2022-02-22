FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,230.8% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 909.8% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 36,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $57,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $161.50 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.53. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $142.29 and a 1 year high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

