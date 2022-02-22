FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 4.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,563 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth about $628,336,000. Coho Partners Ltd. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter worth about $178,887,000. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth about $189,767,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,805,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,495,123,000 after buying an additional 710,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter worth about $89,663,000. 56.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UPS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $244.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $224.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.18.

In other news, insider Juan R. Perez sold 12,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total value of $2,905,125.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 5,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total value of $1,291,631.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $209.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $156.59 and a 1 year high of $233.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.68. The firm has a market cap of $181.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.49. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.99%.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

