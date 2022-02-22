Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 880 Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 880 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 137.2% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $321.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $364.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $352.44. Accenture plc has a one year low of $244.44 and a one year high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 12th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 40.37%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ACN. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Accenture from $354.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $446.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $384.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $391.87.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,500 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.42, for a total transaction of $2,208,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,046 shares of company stock valued at $10,551,684 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

