Newmont Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.55 (NYSE:NEM)

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 22nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.55 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%.

Newmont has increased its dividend payment by 292.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Newmont has a dividend payout ratio of 79.7% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Newmont to earn $3.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.5%.

NYSE NEM opened at $67.67 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.21. Newmont has a twelve month low of $52.60 and a twelve month high of $75.31. The company has a market capitalization of $53.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

In other Newmont news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.96, for a total value of $251,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total value of $386,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $1,783,585 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEM. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Cypress Capital Group acquired a new stake in Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at about $253,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont during the fourth quarter worth approximately $265,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Newmont by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Newmont by 174.7% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 4,205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Newmont from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Raymond James set a $68.00 target price on Newmont and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Newmont from C$92.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Newmont from C$95.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Newmont in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.38.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

